WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they believe is responsible for a deadly home invasion in Wilkinsburg.
Allegheny County police said Brandon Franklin, 22, shot and killed a 42-year-old man inside a home on Woodlawn Avenue around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14.
When officers arrived, the victim was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives learned that there were three men, a woman and a baby inside when two men broke in and held them all at gunpoint.
Through surveillance cameras that captured the incident and help from the community, detectives identified the suspect as Franklin.
Franklin is facing charges of with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, robbery burglary and recklessly endangering another person.
Police described him as 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Franklin is known to frequent the Homewood neighborhood.
Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call police.
