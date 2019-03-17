  • Police issue warrant for teen wanted in connection with Homestead shooting

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Police are searching for a teenager wanted in connection with a shooting in Homestead.

    An arrest warrant has been issued for Demon Ross, 17.

    According to investigators, he shot a man in the leg at Maple Street and East 17th Avenue on Thursday.

    According to court paperwork, the victim told police the suspect's brother is dating his daughter.

