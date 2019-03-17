Police issue warrant for teen wanted in connection with Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Police are searching for a teenager wanted in connection with a shooting in Homestead.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Demon Ross, 17.
Download the WPXI News App for breaking news alerts.
According to investigators, he shot a man in the leg at Maple Street and East 17th Avenue on Thursday.
According to court paperwork, the victim told police the suspect's brother is dating his daughter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 killed, 4 others injured in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Body found in Monongahela River near Rankin Bridge
- 'Uzi-style' loaded weapon thrown from truck during police chase
- VIDEO: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}