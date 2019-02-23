Police issue warrant in connection with deadly hit-and-run in East Hills

EAST HILLS, Pa. - Police have issued a warrant in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in East Hills.
Police said Taariq Tyler hit an SUV head-on on Frankstown Road in November 2017.
The other driver, Rhonda Everson, died at the scene.
Investigators say the pick-up truck Tyler was driving was rented and he left the rental agreement and a debit card inside.
Tyler fled the scene, but his DNA is a match for DNA found on the truck's airbag, police said.
