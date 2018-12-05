MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Police issued 70 warrants Wednesday for people suspected of trafficking drugs in the Mon Valley, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said.
Officers have taken 20 people into custody, and are still searching for 50 suspects.
The arrests are being made in connection with the alleged trafficking of heroin and crack cocaine in the City of McKeesport.
#VIDEO - @AlleghenyCoDA, @AlleghenyCoPD, @McKeesport_PD with 20 arrests for drug trafficking this morning. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH pic.twitter.com/LuC8ogcitP— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) December 5, 2018
The warrants are the result of a lengthy investigation with several police agencies, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said.
