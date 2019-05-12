MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - After neary 10 years of fighting crime in Murrysville, K-9 Argos is officially retired.
Argos and his handler signed off with the Murrysville Police Department May 10, and in a video posted to social media, it was easy to see it was an emotional moment.
"We would like to thank Argos for his years of service. K9 Officer Argos is cleared for retirement. Stay well, thank you," handler Sgt. Kettren said over the police radio in that video.
Argos and his handler shared a heartfelt letter on Facebook, ending it with "enjoy your retirement, buddy. You've earned it."
