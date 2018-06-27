Police: Local man stole North Carolina man's identity for year

BUTLER, Pa. - A Butler County man is accused of stealing someone's identity.
According to police, when they arrested him, the suspect had identification that wasn’t his.
Officers told Channel 11 that Todd Grudzinsky had four credit cards, a Social Security card and two North Carolina driver's licenses on him, and none of them belonged to him.
Detectives believe his identity theft crime spree came to an end at a Butler business when he tried to buy a high-priced scooter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Criminal homicide charges filed against police officer who shot Antwon Rose
- Surveillance video shows drive-by shooting moments before Antwon Rose was shot
- Officer who shot, killed Antwon Rose has troubled past, attorney says
- 2 flown to hospital after tractor-trailer strikes van on Pa. Turnpike
- VIDEO: Body found inside walk-in freezer at Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park
Employees saw red flags and called police.
"He was trying to get a loan. They didn't believe it was him," said Deputy Chief Dave Adam, with the Butler Police Department. "We caught him red-handed."
Police told Channel 11 the suspect confessed to stealing a North Carolina man's wallet when he was visiting South Carolina.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
Police believe he's been using that man's identity for more than a year.
"You need to shut your accounts down, your credit cards down. Hide all your numbers," Adam said.
Officers also told Channel 11 the suspect had a few hundred dollars in counterfeit $20 bills on him. He’s now behind bars.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}