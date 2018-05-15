  • Police looking at Aliquippa woman's murder as 'crime of passion' or 'jealousy'

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned exclusive new details in the investigation into the death of a woman who was shot in her parent's driveway late Sunday night in Aliquippa. 

    The Beaver County District Attorney won’t comment about motive or suspects in the Rachel DelTondo murder, but sources close to the investigation tell Channel 11 they are looking at this as a crime of passion or jealousy.

    Police said DelTondo was getting out of a car at her mother's house when she was hit by a barrage of bullets and died in the family driveway.

    Authorities were back in the neighborhood Monday and Tuesday collecting surveillance video. 

