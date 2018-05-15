ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned exclusive new details in the investigation into the death of a woman who was shot in her parent's driveway late Sunday night in Aliquippa.
RELATED: Woman shot, killed in mother’s driveway; police working to determine motive
The Beaver County District Attorney won’t comment about motive or suspects in the Rachel DelTondo murder, but sources close to the investigation tell Channel 11 they are looking at this as a crime of passion or jealousy.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz has the other big developments in the investigation, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Police said DelTondo was getting out of a car at her mother's house when she was hit by a barrage of bullets and died in the family driveway.
Authorities were back in the neighborhood Monday and Tuesday collecting surveillance video.
New information in the Rachael DelTondo murder. The Aliquippa woman gunned down in her family’s driveway on Mother’s day. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/0Fd6Bafofl— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) May 15, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Zoo Atlanta giraffe dies in freak accident, officials say
- Woman shot, killed in mother's driveway; police working to determine motive
- Severe thunderstorm watch for viewing area
- VIDEO: Amber Alert: Mom Stabbed 11-Year-Old, Abducted 7-Year-Old
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}