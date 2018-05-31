Police looking for 2 men accused of kidnapping, robbing zTrip driver

PITTSBURGH - Police are looking for two men who are accused of kidnapping and robbing a zTrip driver.
Police say the driver picked a man up in Wilkinsburg, and the passenger asked the driver to make a quick stop in Homewood.
Police say the man came back to the car with another man, and both of the men allegedly held the driver at gunpoint, forcing the driver to drive around.
The suspects are accused of making the driver strip; police say they took the driver's shirt, shoes and bank card.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is speaking with neighbors in Homewood about the incident, for 11 at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}