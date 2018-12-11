Police looking for 72-year-old man accused of trying to kidnap his former girlfriend

SARVER, Pa. - A 72-year-old man is on the run after police say he pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend's head and tried to kidnap her from the Assisted Living Center at Rosebrook in Butler County.
According to police, the victim had just arrived for work when Nicholas Domek III came up from behind, put a gun to her head and told her she was coming with him.
He started to drag his ex-girlfriend to his car, according to police, but she fought back and managed to knock him to the ground.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father turns in daughter to face animal cruelty charges
- Glass will no longer be permitted in recycling bins in nearly two dozen neighborhoods
- Chiropractor facing new charges, accused of inappropriately touching teens
- VIDEO: Counterfeit $100 passed at local Sheetz
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
She then ran inside the assisted living facility in Sarver where she called 911.
Police have a warrant out for Domek's arrest on charges including attempted kidnapping, simple assault, stalking and loitering.
The car police are looking for is a red Chevrolet Cruze with a Pennsylvania license plate of 72907PD.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}