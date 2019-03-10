  • Police looking for driver that crashed into, damaged multiple parked cars

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a driver who crashed into several parked cars but never stopped.

    The collision happened on Sarah Street in the South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday.

    Police told Channel 11 an orange or yellow newer model Jeep Wrangler hit one parked car and that caused a chain reaction.

    Five cars have quite a bit of damage.

