PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a driver who crashed into several parked cars but never stopped.
Photos: Police looking for driver that crashed into, damaged multiple parked cars
The collision happened on Sarah Street in the South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Not 1, not 2, but 5 vehicles were hit Saturday night on the @SouthSidePgh by a Jeep Wrangler (yellow or orange in color per @PghPolice). Still looking for that Jeep. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/FuKmJRT80r— Gigi (@wpxigigi) March 10, 2019
Police told Channel 11 an orange or yellow newer model Jeep Wrangler hit one parked car and that caused a chain reaction.
Five cars have quite a bit of damage.
