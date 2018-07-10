Police looking for driver who led trooper on chase, caused crash with uninvolved driver

HOUSTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police want to the find the driver of a white car in Washington County.
According to troopers, he or she led an officer on a chase that left an innocent person hurt in Houston.
The chase ended when a trooper crashed into another car and the suspect got away.
Troopers told Channel 11 the chase started on Interstate 79 when they tried to pull over the driver, who was going approximately 85 miles per hour.
The driver took off, weaving through traffic, before getting off at the Houston exit, according to troopers.
Investigators are hoping someone may recognize the car that was being chased.
When the chase approached the intersection of South Main and West Pike, there was a red light with four vehicles stopped.
That's when witnesses told police the driver went straight over the curb and got away. The trooper attempted to follow but crashed.
The innocent driver was taken to Washington Hospital with minor injuries and has been released.
The trooper is doing well, but his vehicle has major damage.
