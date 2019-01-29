  • Police looking for gunman in afternoon shooting

    PITTSBURGH - A man was shot in the stomach in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Monday, police confirm. 

    A Channel 11 photographer on the scene saw more than 10 evidence markers in the 7200 block of Mt. Vernon Street.

    He tried to drive himself to the hospital, but flagged down police on his way.

    He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are still looking for the person responsible.

