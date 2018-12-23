PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for clues, and the person responsible, for a deadly shooting overnight in Homewood.
ShotSpotter alerted officers to the intersection of North Lang and Felicia Way around 1:30 a.m.
That's where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died.
We're working to learn more from investigators.
TRENDING NOW:
- Doorbell camera alerts homeowner to armed men at front door
- Shocking video shows tsunami crashing into band during Indonesian performance
- Police seek man after wanted suspects allegedly ram cruisers trying to escape
- VIDEO: Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of ground turkey, USDA says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}