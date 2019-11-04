PITTSBURGH - A Citizens bank was robbed Monday morning in Turtle Creek.
BREAKING! Alle Co Bomb Squad called to bank robbery in Turtle Creek! # WPXI pic.twitter.com/yAZiQ6MlSj— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) November 4, 2019
The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called. They went in with a camera to investigate the object, according to officials. It turned out to be a note.
Employees were evacuated for a time, and police blocked off streets around the area for a short time.
A nearby school, Woodland Hills Academy, was on lockdown as police were investigating.
Police said that, after the holdup, the suspect tried to carjack the driver of a zTrip car.
Turtle Creek Police Chief Dale Kraeer said the suspect was last seen carrying a red duffel bag and running in the direction of Larimer Street toward Monroeville.
