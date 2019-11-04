  • Police looking for man accused of trying to rob bank, carjack a zTrip driver

    PITTSBURGH - A Citizens bank was robbed Monday morning in Turtle Creek. 

    The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called. They went in with a camera to investigate the object, according to officials. It turned out to be a note. 

    Employees were evacuated for a time, and police blocked off streets around the area for a short time.

    A nearby school, Woodland Hills Academy, was on lockdown as police were investigating.

    Police said that, after the holdup, the suspect tried to carjack the driver of a zTrip car.

    Turtle Creek Police Chief Dale Kraeer said the suspect was last seen carrying a red duffel bag and running in the direction of Larimer Street toward Monroeville. 

