Police looking for man accused of using counterfeit money at local pharmacy

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Less than 24 hours after posting surveillance picture of a suspect passing off a counterfeit $100 bill on Facebook, investigators got a tip.
Police are still looking for Jonathan Sherback, but he’s accused of using the fake money at the Precision Care Pharmacy in Greensburg on Thursday.
Watch a full report from Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko above.
