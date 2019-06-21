  • Police looking for man accused of using counterfeit money at local pharmacy

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Less than 24 hours after posting surveillance picture of a suspect passing off a counterfeit $100 bill on Facebook, investigators got a tip. 

    Police are still looking for Jonathan Sherback, but he’s accused of using the fake money at the Precision Care Pharmacy in Greensburg on Thursday.

    Watch a full report from Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko above.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories