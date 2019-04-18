Police looking for man who allegedly pulled gun, pointed it at driver on Liberty Bridge

PITTSBURGH - Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of pulling a gun on the Liberty Bridge and pointing it at another driver in a bizarre road rage incident.
A Pittsburgh woman, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 11 what happened when she wouldn't let another driver, Nicholas Steven Kerr, into her lane.
According to the criminal complaint, “she observed the male through her rear view mirror, pull out a black handgun, rack the slide, and point the gun at her vehicle.”
She called 911, positioned herself behind his truck so she could get a glimpse of his license plate and saw it as he went up McArdle Roadway.
That was key for investigators, and police said the victim was able to identify him out of a photo lineup.
Police say Kerr also does not have a concealed weapons permit.
