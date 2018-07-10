  • Police looking for man who broke into multiple cars over the last month

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - Police in Canonsburg are asking for help identifying a man captured on several surveillance cameras breaking into multiple cars.

    The cars were all parked on W. College St and it's possible they've been targeted for the last month.

    According to investigators, he stole money, valuables, laptops and at least one gun.  

