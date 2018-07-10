Police looking for man who broke into multiple cars over the last month

CANONSBURG, Pa. - Police in Canonsburg are asking for help identifying a man captured on several surveillance cameras breaking into multiple cars.
The cars were all parked on W. College St and it's possible they've been targeted for the last month.
We're finding out about his method and why police think he lives nearby, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
According to investigators, he stole money, valuables, laptops and at least one gun.
CANONSBURG— do you recognize this man? Cameras caught him breaking into multiple cars on W. College St— possibly over the last MONTH.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) July 10, 2018
Investigators say he stole money, valuables, laptops, and at least one gun — & probably lives nearby. pic.twitter.com/bMwKGGNN75
