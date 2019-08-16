DUQUESNE, Pa. - Police in Duquesne are looking for a man they say sparked a SWAT incident.
For three hours, police were sitting outside a home along South 7th Street.
But according to police, the situation actually started with reports of gunfire on Cochran Street.
While police were headed there, they saw an 18-year-old running down 7th Street with a gun.
Officers followed him a house and called in SWAT.
After a few hours with no sign of the teenager, police and SWAT determined the house was empty.
Police haven't identified who they're looking for.
No one was hurt.
