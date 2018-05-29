  • Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

    Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from East Hills.

    Tessa Rose May was last seen on Sunday, according to police.

    She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair, police said.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

