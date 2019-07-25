  • Police looking for missing, endangered man from McKeesport

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - McKeesport police are searching for a man who they say is considered endangered.

    Police said Charles Surratt, 40, was last seen Thursday around 7 a.m. at his home on Sumac Street.

    Surratt is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

    Police said he just moved to McKeesport four months ago. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015. 

