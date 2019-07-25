MCKEESPORT, Pa. - McKeesport police are searching for a man who they say is considered endangered.
Police said Charles Surratt, 40, was last seen Thursday around 7 a.m. at his home on Sumac Street.
Surratt is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
Police said he just moved to McKeesport four months ago.
Anyone with information is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015.
