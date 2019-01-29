PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing Garfield man.
Abdul Marshall, 26, was last seen Wednesday and is known to frequent the North Side. He is 6’4”, 140 lbs., possibly with a beard.
He has missed work for several days, which is unusual, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- School and Business Closing Alerts
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop Tuesday
- Disable FaceTime: Apple bug lets users listen in on people before they pick up
- VIDEO: Water gushes through neighborhood after main breaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}