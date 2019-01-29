  • Police looking for missing Garfield man

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing Garfield man.

    Abdul Marshall, 26, was last seen Wednesday and is known to frequent the North Side. He is 6’4”, 140 lbs., possibly with a beard.

    He has missed work for several days, which is unusual, police said.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

