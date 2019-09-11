PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are looking for a white car that was seen driving away from the scene of a double shooting.
It was just after 10 p.m. when a crowd gathered in a courtyard along Centre Avenue in Terrace Village.
At least one person was firing a gun, according to police.
A man and woman were shot, but both are expected to recover.
