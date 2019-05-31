  • Police looking for woman in connection with Memorial Day homicide

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police need help finding a woman in connection with a homicide in the Hill Distirct on Memorial Day.

    A man was killed, and a 15-year-old girl was shot late Monday night in Bedford Dwellings.

    Investigators said officers got a call for shots fired on Chauncey Drive just before 11 p.m.

    When officers got there, they found the 15-year-old girl, who had been shot outside of a residence. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

    Investigators said Isaac Harrison, 34, was also shot and was driven to a hospital, where he died.

    Police said their initial investigation determined a small fight escalated and ended in gunfire.

    Anyone with information on the shooting or the woman's identification is asked to call homicide detectives at 412-323-7800.

     

