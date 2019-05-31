PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police need help finding a woman in connection with a homicide in the Hill Distirct on Memorial Day.
A man was killed, and a 15-year-old girl was shot late Monday night in Bedford Dwellings.
Investigators said officers got a call for shots fired on Chauncey Drive just before 11 p.m.
When officers got there, they found the 15-year-old girl, who had been shot outside of a residence. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Investigators said Isaac Harrison, 34, was also shot and was driven to a hospital, where he died.
Police said their initial investigation determined a small fight escalated and ended in gunfire.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the woman's identification is asked to call homicide detectives at 412-323-7800.
