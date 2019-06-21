  • Police looking to identify man involved in hit-and-run

    Updated:

    WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Wilkins Township police are asking for the public's help to identify and check on the welfare of a man involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday.

    The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on William Penn Highway.

    The man was dressed in a suit and tie and has gray hair that is slicked back.

    Police said he was driving a dark blue or black Nissan sedan, possibly an Altima or Sentra.

    The crash caused damage to another vehicle. No one was injured.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilkins Township Police Department at 412-824-0032.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories