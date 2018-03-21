  • Police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run accident in Homestead

    Updated:

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Allegheny County police have arrested a man for a deadly hit-and-run accident in Homestead.

    Investigators said Musya Skotnevskaya, 86, was walking near the intersection of 8th Avenue and McClure Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit by a car.

    Skotnevskaya was taken to the hospital where she later died. Investigators determined the vehicle involved was a black Jeep Liberty that left the scene after hitting the victim. 

    Investigators were able to connect the vehicle to Joseph Dwinga, 24, who was arrested in Mt Oliver.

    Dwinga was taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he’ll be arraigned on charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and drug violations.

    Channel 11 spoke to a worker of a bakery in the area who did not see the actual hit-and-run, but saw the aftermath.

    She said it's especially tragic since some of her customers are elderly and the street can be busy.

     

