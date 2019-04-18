NEW CASTLE, Pa. - New Castle police have made an arrest in a double shooting that happened last week.
Police said they took Anthony Thurman into custody after he turned himself in with his attorney at the New Castle City Police Department.
Police use surveillance video to identify suspect in deadly shooting
There was a warrant out for Thurman's arrest since Friday in connect with a double shooting on East Winter Avenue that left one man dead and another injured.
Thurman is now being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.
