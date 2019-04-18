  • Police make arrest in New Castle double shooting

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - New Castle police have made an arrest in a double shooting that happened last week.

    Police said they took Anthony Thurman into custody after he turned himself in with his attorney at the New Castle City Police Department. 

    >>RELATED: Police use surveillance video to identify suspect in deadly shooting

    There was a warrant out for Thurman's arrest since Friday in connect with a double shooting on East Winter Avenue that left one man dead and another injured.

    Thurman is now being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories