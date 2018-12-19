WASHINGTON, Pa. - Police in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery in Washington County.
Police said Francis Falcon is accused of robbing the Washington Financial Bank in Washington at the end of November.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police said Falcon took $400 and was captured on surveillance video.
Investigators told Channel 11 tips from the public helped identify him and led to his arrest.
WPXI’s Cara Sapida is getting an update from investigators for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Argument over cellphone leads to shooting
- Colorado child, wife killer Chris Watts receiving love letters from women admirers
- Trump administration moves to officially ban bump stocks
- VIDEO: Man says hunter 'mistook him for Bigfoot,' took shots at him
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}