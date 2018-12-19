  • Police make arrest in Washington bank robbery

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Police in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery in Washington County.

    Police said Francis Falcon is accused of robbing the Washington Financial Bank in Washington at the end of November.

    Police said Falcon took $400 and was captured on surveillance video.

    Investigators told Channel 11 tips from the public helped identify him and led to his arrest.

