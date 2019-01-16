WASHINGTON, Pa. - A Washington County man is behind bars on accusations of drug trafficking.
Police arrested Andre Lamont Cromwell, 48, after officers executed a search warrant at his Hall Avenue home in Washington.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The arrest comes after a weeks-long investigation into drug activity at the home.
Police allegedly found nearly two ounces of crack cocaine, stamp bags of heroin and fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Cromwell was arraigned and taken to the Washington County Jail where he’s being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.
TRENDING NOW:
- First of 3 wintry systems moving through area Wednesday
- Michael Strahan offers Clemson Tigers 'proper meal' after President Trump's dinner
- Sears staves off liquidation, stores to remain open
- VIDEO: Fugitive leaves 'I'm not here' note on mattress, gets caught hiding in dresser
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}