    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A Washington County man is behind bars on accusations of drug trafficking.

    Police arrested Andre Lamont Cromwell, 48, after officers executed a search warrant at his Hall Avenue home in Washington.

    The arrest comes after a weeks-long investigation into drug activity at the home.

    Police allegedly found nearly two ounces of crack cocaine, stamp bags of heroin and fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash.

    Cromwell was arraigned and taken to the Washington County Jail where he’s being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

