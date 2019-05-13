  • Local police records company hacked by malware

    PITTSBURGH - Investigators are working to find out the impact of a malware attack on a local company that handles records management for several police departments in Allegheny County.

     

    11 Investigates confirmed Tulip Systems in Pleasant HIlls was hacked last week.

     

    Company owner Joan Ellis told Channel 11 it was now a police matter that was under investigation. She declined to comment further.

     

    The FBI would neither confirm nor deny they are involved in the investigation.

     

    This follows a separate, unrelated ransomware attack that shut down city offices in Washington County.

     

