Police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A man is inthe hospital after accidentally shooting himself in North Braddock on Thursday morning.
Police and EMS found the man at a home in the 200 block of Lobinger Drive at about 10 a.m. after a 911 call was made, Allegheny County Police said.
Investigation on Lobinger Avenue focusing on this house. Channel 11 will have an update from County Police soon. pic.twitter.com/H8ct6Hc0oN— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) January 24, 2019
The 28-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to a leg and was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Investigation determined the wound was most likely accidentally self-inflicted.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}