  • Police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg in North Braddock

    Updated:

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A man is inthe hospital after accidentally shooting himself in North Braddock on Thursday morning.

    Police and EMS found the man at a home in the 200 block of Lobinger Drive at about 10 a.m. after a 911 call was made, Allegheny County Police said.

    The 28-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to a leg and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

    Investigation determined the wound was most likely accidentally self-inflicted.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories