HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man has been arrested after a fire that killed his 92-year-old father Thursday night in Westmoreland County was ruled arson, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday.
Flames were reported just after 9 p.m. at a home on Courtview Drive in Hempfield Township.
The victim, Frank Novak, was found dead in a bedroom, police said.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is learning new details about the fire and what the suspect told police -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Frank Novak’s son, Douglas Novak, admitted to police that he set two separate fires within the home, accelerating them by pouring melted candle wax onto paper, according to a criminal complaint.
JUST IN: Police say Douglas Novak intentionally set his 92-year-old father’s home on fire. That fire killed Frank Novak. Police allege Novak admitted to lighting 2 separate fires & poured melted candle wax onto paper to accelerate them. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CTmwbu5Hdj— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 21, 2018
Douglas Novak, 40, is charged with arson, reckless burning or exploding and risking catastrophe.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster goes undercover as Santa Claus
- Trump Administration tightening work requirements for food stamps
- Coroner called to Westmoreland Co. house fire
- VIDEO: Wolf says he's a realist on issue of recreational marijuana
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}