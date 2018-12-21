  • Police: Man admits to setting fire that killed 92-year-old father

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man has been arrested after a fire that killed his 92-year-old father Thursday night in Westmoreland County was ruled arson, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday.

    Flames were reported just after 9 p.m. at a home on Courtview Drive in Hempfield Township.

    The victim, Frank Novak, was found dead in a bedroom, police said.

    Frank Novak’s son, Douglas Novak, admitted to police that he set two separate fires within the home, accelerating them by pouring melted candle wax onto paper, according to a criminal complaint.

    Douglas Novak, 40, is charged with arson, reckless burning or exploding and risking catastrophe.

