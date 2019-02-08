Police: Man arrested after possible kidnapping

PITTSBURGH - A man was arrested early Friday morning following reports of a woman being kidnapped from Wilkinsburg, police said.
The kidnapping was reported shortly before 3 a.m., sending police to a home in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood, where the woman was reportedly taken, according to police.
When officers arrived at the home on Cypress Street, they forced open the door after not getting a response and found the man, as well as a woman who had bruising and other injuries, police said.
Witnesses told police they saw the woman being dragged into the home.
The man was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
Police said the woman was taken back to her home.
