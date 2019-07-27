0 Police: Man arrested after stealing gun from woman walking down the street

DUQUESNE, Pa. - A man has been arrested and charged after police said he stole a gun from a woman who was walking down the street in Duquesne on Wednesday.

It happened in the 500 block of Grant Avenue around 11 a.m.

Police said the woman legally had the gun, which was in a holster on her waistband.

As the woman was walking, a man ran up to her, shoved her and yanked the gun out of her waistband, according to police.

The man then ran away, up Grant Avenue onto South Seventh Street, police said.

Detectives spent Thursday and Friday interviewing people, watching surveillance videos and searching social media.

After investigating, police identified the suspect as Keyjuan King, 20, from Duquesne.

Police executed both search and arrest warrants at a home on Crawford Avenue.

They said King was taken into custody without incident.

Police said they seized a holster that matches the one the victim was wearing and two bullets that match the caliber of the stolen gun.

Police said they also seized narcotics, a digital scale and over $1,000.

King was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charged with robbery, gun law violations and drug law violations.

Police said King has a criminal history, including illegal firearms, burglary and drug sales.

