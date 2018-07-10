  • Police: Man attempted to light gay pride flag on fire

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Greensburg City Police are looking for a suspect wanted in an attempted arson.

    Surveillance video shows a young man trying to light off a flag flying on the front porch, but the flag happens to be a gay pride flag. 

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is asking police if they’re looking into this as a possible hate crime, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

