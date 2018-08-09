ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of a series of smash and grab thefts from vehicles in Allegheny County parks.
According to Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers, Andre Jennings, 38, would break out the vehicle's windows and take valuables, specifically credit cards, which he would later use to buy gift cards.
Allegheny County police determined Jennings was their suspect after four months of investigating.
Photos: Police: Man broke into vehicles at Allegheny Co. parks for four months
Jennings is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He also wears glasses.
If you have any information, you can anonymously call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS (412-255-8477).
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of individuals wanted for featured crimes.
