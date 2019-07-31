PITTSBURGH - An arrest warrant was just issued for a 19-year-old accused of murder after investigators said he confessed on Instagram.
Lavarr Peters is charged with killing a man in Homewood.
According to police, a witness showed them an Instagram Story in which Peters is allegedly "seen telling several people that he committed the murder."
In a criminal complaint, police said he also referred to the killing in a Facebook message.
Donovan Goodwine was shot and killed on Forest Way in May.
