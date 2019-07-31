  • Police: Man confesses to murder on Instagram, arrest warrant issued

    PITTSBURGH - An arrest warrant was just issued for a 19-year-old accused of murder after investigators said he confessed on Instagram.

    Lavarr Peters is charged with killing a man in Homewood.

    According to police, a witness showed them an Instagram Story in which Peters is allegedly "seen telling several people that he committed the murder."

    In a criminal complaint, police said he also referred to the killing in a Facebook message.

    Donovan Goodwine was shot and killed on Forest Way in May.

