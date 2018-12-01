  • Police: Man deliberately drove Jeep into medical building

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Police say a man deliberately drove his Jeep into a Washington County medical building last summer, killing a woman inside.

    Chad Spence of Weirton, W.V., could be seen on surveillance video parked on a hillside road above the building for several minutes, with cars maneuvering around him, according to the criminal complaint.

    Then the vehicle begins to accelerate down the road at a high rate of speed in a direct path at the building, launching into the air at one point before coming to rest 31 feet inside the Washington Health System Outpatient Center.

