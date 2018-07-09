Police: Man fired BB gun at another man outside Strip District hotel

PITTSBURGH - A man fired a BB gun at another man over a bag of tobacco outside a Strip District hotel, according to police.
According to a criminal complaint, Dwayne Crawford, 36, fired a BB gun toward the Hampton Inn after having words with another man Sunday afternoon.
A hotel employee told police Crawford walked into the lobby with a large group of Furries.
A short time later, Crawford went to leave the hotel and tried to take a bag of tobacco by the front door, according to the criminal complaint.
That's when, according to the criminal complaint, a man confronted him, saying it was his tobacco and told Crawford to leave.
According to the criminal complaint, Crawford started walking toward downtown, but turned around at the goalposts at Heinz History Center and fired shots from a BB gun toward the hotel.
No one was hurt. Police tracked Crawford down and took him into custody.
