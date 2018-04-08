  • Police: Man found dead under Pittsburgh bridge

    A body was found under a Pittsburgh bridge Sunday. 

    Pittsburgh police responded to calls about a body under the 31st Street Bridge at Washington’s Landing Marina around 8:15 a.m. 

    According to a release, police found a man inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    That man has not yet been identified. 

    The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, according to police.

