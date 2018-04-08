A body was found under a Pittsburgh bridge Sunday.
Pittsburgh police responded to calls about a body under the 31st Street Bridge at Washington’s Landing Marina around 8:15 a.m.
#BreakingNews A body is found in an SUV under the 31st Street Bridge. Police on the scene pic.twitter.com/nIxqQFbGol— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) April 8, 2018
According to a release, police found a man inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
That man has not yet been identified.
The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, according to police.
We're working to find out more details and the man's identity, for 11 News starting at 6 p.m.
