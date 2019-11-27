WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Police said a man was hit by a Port Authority bus in West Mifflin Tuesday night.
The incident happened in front of the Giant Eagle at the Kennywood Shops Plaza, police said.
A representative for Port Authority said they are investigating what happened, but said it's unclear how the man got his injuries.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
They're talking to witnesses and working to pull video from the bus to get answers.
When Channel 11's Michele Newell got to the scene, she noticed a Port Authority bus in the corner of the parking lot. It's unclear if that bus was involved.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family desperate for answers after teen girl, boyfriend found shot to death in Allegheny Co.
- Neurological disease spreading among deer ahead of hunting season, local officials warn
- WPIAL bans local high school from 2020 football playoffs for using ineligible player
- VIDEO: A serial killer at the VA hospital? What's behind a series of deaths
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}