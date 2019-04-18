Police: Man kidnapped, then released after case of mistaken identity

PENN HILLS, Pa. - A kidnapping victim was released tonight after his attackers realized they had the wrong person.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it happened on Verona Road in Penn Hills around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Verona Car Spa.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Breaking News alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Another person was later found tied up.
No arrests have been made.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for developments.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of violent road rage incident on Liberty Bridge
- Steelers full schedule released, Week 1 on Channel 11 at New England Patriots
- Teen flown to hospital after gymnastics accident in Moon
- VIDEO: Girl shaken as baby dies nearly 14 years later; father charged with homicide
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}