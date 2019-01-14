  • Police: Man leads troopers on chase with bottle of vodka in his hand

    SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man led Pennsylvania State Police troopers on a nearly 10-mile chase through Westmoreland County with a bottle of vodka in his hand, according to police.

    The driver was allegedly drunk when he rammed a cruiser in Sewickley Township.

