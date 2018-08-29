  • Police: Man made $7 million from illegal gambling machines in western Pa.

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A man accused of earning more then $7 million from illegal gambling machines is headed to trial.

    Anthony Zenner faced a Washington County judge Wednesday.

    Investigators say Zenner was making more then $14,000 a week from the illegal machines in bars and restaurants across western Pennsylvania.

