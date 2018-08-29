Police: Man made $7 million from illegal gambling machines in western Pa.

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A man accused of earning more then $7 million from illegal gambling machines is headed to trial.
Anthony Zenner faced a Washington County judge Wednesday.
Investigators say Zenner was making more then $14,000 a week from the illegal machines in bars and restaurants across western Pennsylvania.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is learning more about the scheme for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in deadly North Shore stabbing could face death penalty
- Man who robbed local pizza shop quickly caught
- PHOTOS: Historic home for sale in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood
- VIDEO: Woman being evicted after video shows her slamming door in boy's face
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}