PITCAIRN, Pa. - Police are searching for a man who stabbed his girlfriend to death Sunday night in Pitcairn, authorities said.
An arrest warrant for criminal homicide has been issued for 59-year-old Derrick Avant.
Police said Avant stabbed his girlfriend during an argument. His girlfriend was found bleeding from her chest on a porch along Hillside Avenue after officers were called to the area about 6 p.m.
Avant’s girlfriend was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Avant fled after the stabbing.
Anyone who sees Avant is urged to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
