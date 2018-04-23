Police: Man planned to shoot judge, courthouse in jailhouse plot

Police said Timothy Butler planned his attack from his jail cell.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is reading over the paperwork and will have more evidence police say they found in Butler’s jail cell, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
Butler wanted to kidnap the jail guard, shoot a county detective and shoot up Beaver County Courthouse, according to a criminal complaint obtained only by Channel 11.
Among the people he wanted to target was a local judge, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Waffle House shooting: Man accused of killing 4 in Tennessee arrested
- Jury finds man guilty of double homicide
- Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy
- VIDEO: Teens Stop Basketball Game, Kneel During Funeral Procession
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}