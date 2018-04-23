  • Police: Man planned to shoot judge, courthouse in jailhouse plot

    Updated:

    Police said Timothy Butler planned his attack from his jail cell. 

    Butler wanted to kidnap the jail guard, shoot a county detective and shoot up Beaver County Courthouse, according to a criminal complaint obtained only by Channel 11.

    Among the people he wanted to target was a local judge, police said.

