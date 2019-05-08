STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died at a hospital after he was shot, possibly while giving a tattoo at a home early Wednesday morning in Stowe Township, police said.
Investigators were called about 2:30 a.m. to the house on McKinnie Avenue.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Responding officers found the 31-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds on the second floor of the home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Several people, including a child, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.
NEW: shooting victim was 31 year old local tattoo artist. Might have been giving tattoo during shooting in Stowe. Died at hospital. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1WxrJOfchM— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) May 8, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Undercover drug sting ends with 1 person shot by police
- Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 traffic stop surfaces nearly 4 years after jail death
- New tick making its way into our area
- VIDEO: Woman's handyman considered suspect in her disappearance
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}