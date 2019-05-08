  • Police: Man possibly giving tattoo when he was shot to death

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died at a hospital after he was shot, possibly while giving a tattoo at a home early Wednesday morning in Stowe Township, police said.

    Investigators were called about 2:30 a.m. to the house on McKinnie Avenue.

    Responding officers found the 31-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds on the second floor of the home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

    Several people, including a child, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

