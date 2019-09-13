0 Police: Man ran from car belonging to woman whose body was found in park, 2 others inside charged

McKEESPORT, Pa. - Police are looking for a man who they say ran from the car of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning at Renziehausen Park in McKeesport.

Police are investigating it as a homicide. A man walking his dog found her body shortly before 10 a.m.

The woman has not been identified, but she is described as black and was wearing a yellow sundress. Her body showed signs of strangulation based on an initial examination, according to police.

Police said the woman might have been dragged about 50 feet into the woods from the parking lot of the dek hockey complex at the park.

The woman might have died elsewhere, and her body then brought to the park in a car, investigators said.

Surveillance video showed a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof and rear spoiler being driven in the park near where the woman's body was found, shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said. That car belonged to the victim.

The Impala was found in the parking lot of a Walmart in South Strabane Township, Washington County, on Thursday night. Police have arrested Clyde Cox, 27, and Daron Parks, 26 for being in that car, they are not charged in her death.

PLEASE SHARE: Police are searching for this man. He’s known as “Moe.”

He ran from the car. They want to question him about why he was in victim’s car. He’s not being called a suspect in victim’s death at this point. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/c6kZL17SM9 — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 13, 2019

Police are still looking for a man known as 'Moe' who they say ran from the car so they can question him further.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday to determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

