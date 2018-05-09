  • Police: Man raped woman with intellectual disabilities

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A Greensburg man is of accused of raping a young woman with mental challenges after police say he invited her over for dinner.  

    According to a criminal complaint, Ralph Pentek, 69, befriended the 23-year-old victim after she moved into the same Westmoreland County apartment complex.

    Channel 11 was there as he was brought in to face a judge, and addressed the allegations to only Melanie Marsalko. Hear what he had to say, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    Soon after they met, he made comments that she told police made her feel uncomfortable, according to a criminal complaint.

    The victim told police Pentek then assaulted her on Tuesday.

    Pentek is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and indecent assault.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man raped woman with intellectual disabilities

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made in theft ring that stole $58K in items from vehicles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local brewery files for bankruptcy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vandals strike Westmoreland County park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police trying to ID man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls at church