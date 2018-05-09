Police: Man raped woman with intellectual disabilities

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A Greensburg man is of accused of raping a young woman with mental challenges after police say he invited her over for dinner.
According to a criminal complaint, Ralph Pentek, 69, befriended the 23-year-old victim after she moved into the same Westmoreland County apartment complex.
Soon after they met, he made comments that she told police made her feel uncomfortable, according to a criminal complaint.
The victim told police Pentek then assaulted her on Tuesday.
Pentek is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and indecent assault.
