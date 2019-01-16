LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was arrested after he admitted to setting his rental home on fire late Tuesday night in Ligonier Township, authorities said.
Firefighters were called shortly before midnight as flames burned the home on Route 30 to the ground.
Brian McVicer, 54, broke into his neighbor’s house and used a fire extinguisher inside, later admitting to setting fire to his own home across the street, investigators said.
Police said they are still trying to pinpoint why McVicer set the fire, though he gave them several reasons.
The neighbor, Walter Miller, said McVicer had a bottle of Yukon Jack liquor in one hand and the fire extinguisher in the other as he screamed, “They’re after me! They’re after me!” He then started spraying the fire extinguisher, leaving residue on Miller’s clothes, basement walls and steps, and in the laundry room.
“He had a bottle of Yukon Jack in one hand & a fire extinguisher in the other, and he just started spraying!” Homeowner shares the moments suspect who torched his own home across the street burst into his place—making no sense. Watch @WPXI at noon & 5! pic.twitter.com/eWDFCStRv1— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 16, 2019
McVicer will be charged with arson and criminal mischief, police said.
