  Police: Man sets his home on fire, breaks into neighbor's house with fire extinguisher

    LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was arrested after he admitted to setting his rental home on fire late Tuesday night in Ligonier Township, authorities said.

    Firefighters were called shortly before midnight as flames burned the home on Route 30 to the ground.

    Brian McVicer, 54, broke into his neighbor’s house and used a fire extinguisher inside, later admitting to setting fire to his own home across the street, investigators said.

    Police said they are still trying to pinpoint why McVicer set the fire, though he gave them several reasons.

    The neighbor, Walter Miller, said McVicer had a bottle of Yukon Jack liquor in one hand and the fire extinguisher in the other as he screamed, “They’re after me! They’re after me!” He then started spraying the fire extinguisher, leaving residue on Miller’s clothes, basement walls and steps, and in the laundry room.

    McVicer will be charged with arson and criminal mischief, police said.

