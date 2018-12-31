  • Police: Man shoots at Taco Bell after he didn't get the sauce he wanted

    By: Ryan Emerson

    A search is underway for a suspect accused of shooting through the drive-thru window at an Oklahoma City Taco Bell.

    Officials responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

    Police say the suspect fired two shots into the drive-thru window because he did not get the taco sauce he wanted.

    The employees inside the business locked themselves inside a restroom and called 911.

    No one was injured in the incident.

    Authorities are still investigating and have not released any other details.
     

     
     

